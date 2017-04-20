App
Apr 20, 2017 06:08 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

ACC Q1 profit seen down 31% on weak operating income; volumes may hit topline





Cement major ACC's first quarter (January-March) profit is seen falling 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 155 crore, hit by weak operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter may increase 2 percent to Rs 3,055 crore compared with Rs 2,990 crore in year-ago period, dented by weak volumes, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

ACC, which has Pan India presence, is expected to report lower volumes but realisations could be better YoY.

Analysts expect cement sales volumes to fall 3 percent at 6.17 million tonnes against 6.36 million tonnes year-on-year.

The company follows January-December as its financial year.

Operating profit is seen falling 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 335 crore and margin may shrink 350 basis points to 11 percent in the quarter gone by, hit by higher pet coke prices and flat realisations.

Key issues to watch out for would be cement pricing recovery, volume growth & demand revival and ramp-up of new plant in east.

