ACC Q1 PAT seen up 243.1% to Rs 170 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at 170 crore up 243.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3040 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 52.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 20.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 290 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.