Abbott India shares surge over 12% on Q2 profit

Shares of drug firm Abbott India on Monday soared over 12 percent after the company reported 83.31 percent jump in net profit for the September quarter.

The stock zoomed 12.33 per cent to settle at Rs 5,056.15 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 19.99 percent to Rs 5,401.30 — its 52-week high. At NSE, shares of the company advanced by 11.90 percent to end at Rs 5,048.05. Abbott India today reported 83.31 percent jump in net profit to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter on account of robust sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company also rose to Rs 946.04 crore for the July-September quarter of 2017-18 against Rs 743.78 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.