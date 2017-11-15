App
Nov 13, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abbott India Q2 profit up 83% at Rs 137.52 cr

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Abbott India today reported 83.31 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter on account of robust sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 75.02 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

The total income of the company also rose to Rs 946.04 crore for the July-September quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 743.78 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

The Abbott India stock was trading at Rs 5,170 on BSE, up about 15 per cent, on BSE.

