ABB India Q1FY17 PAT seen up 42% at Rs 100 crore: Poll

ABB India is set to to announce its Q1FY2017 (Jan-March) earnings today and its net profit is seen up 42 percent at Rs 100 crore against Rs 71 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The company is likely to report 14 percent jump in its revenue to Rs 2,274 crore from Rs 2,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the operating profit (EBITDA) is seen up 31 percent at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 148 crore.

EBITDA margin is expected to be increased by 110 bps at 8.5 percent, which will be driven by operating leverage benefits.

In the quarter gone by the company continued its focus on increased localization and cost optimization, while its direct raw material costs have declined to 64.5 percent of revenue from a peak of 81 percent in 4QCY10.

Key issues to watch

Margins and order inflows

Management commentary suggests cautious optimism; comment on exports

Continued preference for cash generation vis-a-vis profits