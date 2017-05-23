App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 23, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aarti Drugs Q4 net profit up 11.51% at Rs 21 cr

Aarti Drugs today reported a 11.51 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Aarti Drugs Q4 net profit up 11.51% at Rs 21 cr

Aarti Drugs today reported a 11.51 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.59 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

However, consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 301.08 crore as against Rs 314.61 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the net profit of the company was at Rs 80.56 crore. It was Rs 68.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The total revenue of the company also rose to Rs 1,199.18 crore for the fiscal year ended March this year. It was Rs 1,139.84 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of the company closed 2.79 percent down at Rs 515.15 on BSE.

tags #Aarti Drugs #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.