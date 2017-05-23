Aarti Drugs Q4 net profit up 11.51% at Rs 21 cr

Aarti Drugs today reported a 11.51 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.59 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

However, consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 301.08 crore as against Rs 314.61 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the net profit of the company was at Rs 80.56 crore. It was Rs 68.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The total revenue of the company also rose to Rs 1,199.18 crore for the fiscal year ended March this year. It was Rs 1,139.84 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of the company closed 2.79 percent down at Rs 515.15 on BSE.