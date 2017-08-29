E-commerce cos make up largest share of complaints received by Centre in 2016

Moneycontrol News

Among all the complaints received by the central government last year, ones against large e-commerce companies outnumbered all others.

The Quality Council of India (QCI), which came to this conclusion after a study of the nature of grievances received by the Centre, has therefore proposed that the government "name and shame" these companies.

The QCI report, which was released by Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, categorized complaints according to the ministry they pertained to.

For the environment ministry, illegal cow slaughter despite a ban by the government was the issue most complained about, while inadequate services by digital set top box providers was the most received complaint by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Air India's services were severely complained about to the civil aviation ministry, and a proposal to blanket ban pornography websites was raised by many.

According to a report by the Economic Times, a total of 12 lakh complaints were received by 88 ministries and departments in 2016, a sizeable jump from the 8.75 lakh complaints received in 2015.

The complaints against e-commerce companies were mostly about "unclear guidelines for quality check of the products, lack of standardisation of refund, delivery and exchange policy, no regulation on pricing and discount and poor customer service".

According to QCI, the basis of all the complaints received on e-commerce stems from a lack of policy on e-commerce transactions and the absence of a system to check the quality of products being sold. The ambiguity of the return, exchange and delivery policies of the e-commerce companies also contribute to the problem.

The QCI proposed that the Centre “name and shame e-commerce companies on the basis of a total number of pending customer grievances”, along with creating a channel with the government where grievances would be directly passed on for efficient redressal.

The council pointed out that cow slaughter complaints were already being handled by the government. It also asked the government to frame a process through which pornography websites could be blocked, using firewalls and other advanced technology.

With respect to complaints pertaining to Air India, the council proposed a number of measures that could be adopted to redress complaints. It said that the airline's official mobile application "Air Sewa" should be made the one-stop destination for information regarding flight status, check-ins, cancellation, refunds and everything related to air travel.

Apart from "Air Sewa", the QCI also recommended that the government adopt techniques used at Singapore, Dubai and London Heathrow Airports, which use improved technology to cut down fliers' check-in time.

In addition to all this, the report also pointed out that the government was successful in redressing the most frequent complaint received by the urban affairs ministry -- that of private builders not completing projects on time or not giving possession despite completion of construction.