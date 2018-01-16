App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DTAB to set up panel to look at efficacy of FDCs

In January last year, the government filed an appeal against a Delhi High Court notification issued on 10 March 2016 for 344 FDC drugs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) will set up an expert committee to decide the fate of 300 fixed dose combinations (FDCs) after complaints surfaced from the pharmaceutical industry.

According to a Mint report, the committee will look at the safety, efficacy and therapeutic justification of these drugs, before finally recommending any action in its 22 January meeting.

Drug makers claim that the government did not seek guidance of the bodies before banning FDCs.

The paper spoke to DTAB chairman Jagdish Prasad who said that many of these drugs should not have been banned in the first place.

related news

“We will constitute committees, which will consult all the stakeholders concerned, before taking a final call and submit the report to the government for action within six months. Patients’ safety is paramount to us and we will do our best to make sure that the safety is not compromised. Simultaneously, we have to ensure industry should not get severely impacted,” said Prasad.

In January last year, the government filed an appeal against a Delhi High Court notification issued on 10 March 2016 for 344 FDC drugs. The ban cited health risks and lack of therapeutic justification.

On 31 March, the Supreme court had stayed the proceedings in all high courts against the ban on 344 FDC drugs.

The apex court in December referred the matter of FDCs to DTAB so that they can re-examine whether these drugs should continue to be marketed.

 

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.