DSP BlackRock MF’s Naganath expects corporate earnings to be 15% this fiscal year

After Sensex touching the psychological 30,000-mark, if at all there is a significant correction in the market, it will be largely because of geopolitical tensions, says S Naganath, President and Chief Investment Officer, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers.

"The risk, if any, is more international. Geo-political tensions have been building up and have been around for a long time. This time around one needs to pay little more attention to the geo-political tensions," he said.

"Geo-political tension could pose some risk to the investor sentiment and these are the risks one cannot quantify or predict in any manner but we should be aware of them," cautious Naganath said.

He sees a possibility of an interest rate hike faster than expected by the US Federal Reserve. He also feels most of the developed economies could report sluggish growth numbers which may contribute to a bit of risk aversion for equities. Also, banking sector issues in Europe may add to the woes.

Domestically, he doesn’t expect anything to contribute to the correction in the market unless we have much less rains than expected.

The country's national weather forecaster predicted normal monsoon rainfall this year, sending a positive signal to the farm sector and the overall economy.

IMD also said seasonal monsoon rainfall is likely to be 96 percent of the long period average which is at the lower end of the normal range (96 percent-104 percent).

India’s 9th largest fund house DSP BlackRock currently manages assets of over Rs 64,000 crore.

Naganath feels valuations are stretched in mid- small- and micro-cap segment adding that he large cap valuations are still looking attractive.

“Large caps are of better value if you do take a 3-year, 5-years or a 10-year view -- this temporary overstretched valuations should not deter you from investing," Naganath said, adding that one should not ignore the mid stock companies that have reported phenomenal growth.

“One may have a very high PE (price-to-earnings multiple) but may also have the potential for much faster growth. Generic view of valuations ought not to be taken, it has to be stock specific,” advises Naganath.

Naganath, who has over 20 years of experience in the MF industry, expects acceleration in the corporate earnings and touch 15 percent by the end of FY18 and a tad upwards of 15 percent in FY19.

With an expectation of capex cycle picking up, Naganath has a bullish view on infrastructure and engineering. He envisages affordable housing push to provide an incremental business to a slew of companies in the housing sectors like cement and steel.

Resolution to the NPA issue may give a boost to the banking sector, particularly PSU banks, he said.

Recently, the Union Cabinet approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, preparing grounds to take tough action against chronic bank loan defaulters.

The ordinance will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with bad loans on a case-to-case basis as opposed to following a set of broad guidelines and rules for all non-performing assets (NPAs).

Speaking about IT and pharma sector, Naganath said these sectors may underperform in the short term but the growth momentum is intact for the next 3-5 years.

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has been witnessing ‘significant inflows’ across all their funds and are largely through systematic investment plans.

When asked if the fund house is sitting on a huge cash pile-up, Naganath said DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund usually does not take large calls and is holding cash levels of 3-4 percent and is fully invested in all its schemes.