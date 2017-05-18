Drug firms face NPPA action for violating price control norm

Drug price regulator NPPA has initiated action against various firms, including Abbott Healthcare, Zydus Cadila and Dr Reddy's, for non-compliance with provisions for new drugs under the price control regime.

In a notification issued , the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said that various companies have launched formulations by altering a scheduled formulation with strength dosage other than as specified in the Drugs Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013.

Some companies have also launched new drugs in combination with other non-scheduled medicines without even applying for price approval from the NPPA, it added. "Any contravention of the provisions of the DPCO 2013 is punishable in accordance with the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955," the NPPA said.

Accordingly, it has been decided to take action against these pharma companies under the provisions of DPCO 2013, it added. The NPPA has asked the companies, which include Alkem Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Novartis India, Sanofi India, Wockhardt, Unichem, Zydus Cadila, Glaxosmithkline Pharma, among others, to furnish batch-wise production and sales details along with the corresponding MRP along with reasons for non-compliance with the provisions by June 15.

"If the replies are not received by the stipulated time, NPPA will proceed for taking further action in the matter as per DPCO 2013 and Essential Commodities Act, 1955," NPPA said. Comments from the companies could not be obtained immediately. The list of drugs issued by the NPPA contains 201 formulations marketed by various drug firms in multiple strengths.