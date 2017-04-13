Dr Reddy's recalls 1,728 bottles of dementia drug from US

App
Apr 13, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

The company's US arm, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc is recalling Rivastigmine Tartrate capsules 1.5 mg in 60-count bottle manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India, the latest Enforcement Report of the USFDA said.

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,728 bottles of Rivastigmine Tartrate capsules, used for treatment of dementia, due to cross-contamination with other products from the US market.

The company's US arm, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc is recalling Rivastigmine Tartrate capsules 1.5 mg in 60-count bottle manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India, the latest Enforcement Report of the USFDA said.

The reason for recall is "Cross-contamination with other products...," it added.

The ongoing voluntary nationwide recall is a class III recall, the report said.

As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

The product is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer's type and also for dementia associated with Parkinson's disease.

tags #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Rivastigmine Tartrate Capsules #USFDA

