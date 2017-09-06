Dr Reddy's likely to divest Penicillin assets in US: Sources

Moneycontrol News

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has put its penicillin assets on the block as it embarks on an asset rationalisation drive across markets, reports CNBC-TV18.

The drug maker, besieged by pricing pressures and regulatory issues at its facilities, is looking to sell its oral penicillin manufacturing site in Bristol, US and brands such as Augmentin, Amoxil and other penicillin abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

The company believes its penicillin business lacks synergies with its US strategy.

Dr Reddy’s has acquired Bristol Plant and other associated penicillin brands from GSK in 2010 for undisclosed sum.

In response to CNBC-TV18 query, the company denied the reports of sale of its US penicillin assets and said it is just market speculation.

In another news, the drug maker on Wednesday said it has launched two generic drugs in US market including generic version of GSK’s Wellbutrin XL tablets of 150 mg and 300 mg dosage form and Skelaxin 800 mg.

Wellbutrin is used in treatment of depression had brand and generic US sales of approximately USD 754 million for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017 according to IMS Health, while muscle relaxant Skelaxin brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately USD 139 million for the same period.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s declined 0.62 percent and were trading at Rs 2194.85 on BSE at 12.45 pm, the benchmark Sensex dropped 0.48 percent to 31,657.02 points.