Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories today said it has launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran (melphalan hydrochloride) for Injection, in the United States market.

The drug, which is used to treat certain types of cancer, was earlier approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), DRL said in a statement.

The city-based drug maker, quoting IMS Health figures, in a statement said the Alkeran brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 107 million MAT ( Moving Auula Turnover) for the most recent twelve months ending October 2017.

Dr. Reddy’s Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried melphalan hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg melphalan and one 10 mL clear glass vial of sterile diluent, it said.

DRL shares are trading at Rs 2,362 apiece up 1.24 percent on BSE over the previous close.