Dr Reddy's launches anti-bacterial infection drug in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched Cefixime for oral suspension, used for treatment of bacterial infections, in the American market.

The company has launched Cefixime for oral suspension, USP in the strengths of 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL, after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Astellas Pharma Inc's Suprax for oral suspension, it added. The Suprax brand and generic had US sales of around USD 50.5 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2017 according to IMS Health, Dr Reddy's said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading down 2.15 per cent at Rs 2,043 in afternoon trade on BSE.