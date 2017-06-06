App
Jun 06, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Bivalirudin injection

In a BSE filing, Dr Reddy's said it has "launched Bivalirudin for injection, 250 mg/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Angiomax for injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of Bivalirudin injection, indicated for use as an anti-coagulant in patients, after approval from the US health regulator.

In a BSE filing, Dr Reddy's said it has "launched Bivalirudin for injection, 250 mg/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Angiomax for injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

Angiomax brand and generic version had sales of about USD 198 million in the 12 months ended March 2017, DRL said citing IMS Health data.

The company said its Bivalirudin injection, 250 mg/vial, is available in packages of 10 single-dose vials.

DRL stock was trading at Rs 2,527.20 apiece, down 0.31 per cent, on BSE in the afternoon trade.

