App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's gets favourable verdict in patent litigation in US

Suboxone sublingual film is indicated for the maintenance of treatment of opioid dependence. The US District Court of Delaware has issued a judgement that proposed generic version of Suboxone sublingual film does not infringe US patents as asserted by Indivior, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Dr Reddy's gets favourable verdict in patent litigation in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said a US District court has issued a judgement in its favour, ruling that proposed generic version of Suboxone sublingual film does not infringe the patent of Indivior.

Suboxone sublingual film is indicated for the maintenance of treatment of opioid dependence. The US District Court of Delaware has issued a judgement that proposed generic version of Suboxone sublingual film does not infringe US patents as asserted by Indivior, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of the company soared by 8.67 per cent to Rs 2,195.50 in afternoon trade on BSE. The stock was the biggest gainer among 30 Sensex scrips. Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said; "The judgement reiterates our commitment to providing affordable and innovative medicines that address the unmet and under-met needs of the patients around the world."

Reckitt Benckiser had developed the product. In 2014, the company de-merged its pharmaceuticals business as Indivior. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Suboxone film in four strengths, 2mg/0.5 mg, 4mg/1mg, 8mg/2mg and 12mg/3 mg (buprenorphine/ naloxone).

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #drug #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.