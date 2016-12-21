DoP issues notification to bring stents under price control

The department of pharmaceuticals (DoP), under ministry of chemicals and fertilisers on Wednesday issued notification bringing coronary stents under schedule-I of Drug (Price Control) Order, 2013.The notification included bare metal stents and drug eluting stents (DES), which include metallic DES and bioreabsorbable vascular scaffold or biodegradable stents to put it simple.The DoP notification allows the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to fix prices of the stents.The DoP notification comes five months after it has included coronary stents to the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015.The government based its decision on a sub-committee report that recommended putting all types of stents, including the latest biodegradable stents, onto the NLEM list.Medicines and devices listed in the NLEM must be sold at the price fixed by NPPA, while those in the non-scheduled list are allowed a maximum annual price hike of 10%.A stent is a tiny expandable metal scaffold to open up narrowed or weakened arteries to ensure blood flow preventing heart attacks. A bare metal stent on average costs about Rs 10,000-Rs.20,000, while a drug eluting stent (DES) ranges between Rs.25,000-Rs.80,000.According to the sub-committee report around 25% of deaths in India is attributed to Cardiovascular disease (CVD) Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the commonest CVD accounting for 90-95% of all CVD cases and deaths.In India, only about 3 out of 1000 coronary heart disease needy patients are treated with angioplasty compared to 32 in the US. As per the National Interventional Council (NIC) Registry data in 2015 a total of 3,53,346 angioplasties were performed and 4,73,000 stents were implanted in India.Angioplasty is the procedure of placing stent in an artery.India’s coronary stents market was valued at $481 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 531 million in revenues by 2016-end.The medical devices industry which is opposing contolling of stent prices said it is disappointed with the DoP notification and said the decision will stifle access of innovative and advanced therapies for patients.'Putting all Drug Eluting Stents (DES) into one category undermines the progress made in innovative device development over the years and could lead to equating less tested devices or devices not approved for use in complex patient cases or coexisting conditions, at par with innovative devices with large clinical evidence and due approvals for complex cases and coexisting conditions," said the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), an international lobby group for the medical devices industry in a statement.AdvaMed urged the government to foster an ecosystem that offers predictability, clarity and transparency to India's nascent medical technology industry where it is rewarded for introducing new and innovative technologies."Medical Devices are more complex than drugs and therefore, adopting, an appropriate pricing mechanism is key ensuring the continued availability of new and efficacious medical technologies for Indian patients,"Advamed added.About 60% of the market for stents is shared by multinational companies such as Abbott, Medtronics, Meril Lifesciences and Boston Scientific.