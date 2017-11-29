App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 29, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump wins political fight over consumer protection agency

The federal court in Washington ruled that Trump had the right to name his budget director Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), rather than allowing CFPB deputy director Leandra English to hold the spot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Washington court today backed President Donald Trump's choice to run a key consumer watchdog, ending a two-day standoff that could lead to looser banking regulations.

The federal court in Washington ruled that Trump had the right to name his budget director Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), rather than allowing CFPB deputy director Leandra English to hold the spot.

English was selected as a temporary successor by outgoing director Richard Cordray, who had turned the six-year-old agency into a strong advocate for consumers in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump immediately named Mulvaney for the same job, sparking a legal tussle that ended up in court.

related news

The Trump administration has labelled the CFPB a failure which hurts businesses and the economy, and Mulvaney himself called it a "sick, sad joke" in a 2014 interview.

The administration has also criticised it as too politically independent, saying it needs to be better- controlled by Congress.

But consumer advocates worry that the Trump administration will defang the CFPB and eliminate regulations of banks and other financial businesses.

Since its start the bureau has taken action against abusive debt collections, "payday" lenders that charge astronomical interest rates, and banks and insurance companies that abuse customers, while tightening protections for mortgage borrowers.

Last year, it fined banking giant Wells Fargo USD 100 million for secretly creating at least two million bank and credit card accounts in customers' names, which allowed bank officers to earn performance bonuses and promotions.

The White House cheered the decision today.

The ruling "provides further support for the president's rightful authority to designate Director Mulvaney as acting director of the CFPB," said deputy spokesman Raj Shah.

tags #CFPB #Donald Trump #Mick Mulvaney #Washington court #World News

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.