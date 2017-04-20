Donald Trump to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on May 3

US President Donald Trump will meet his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at the White House on May 3.

"They will use the visit to reaffirm the commitment of both the United States and Palestinian leadership to pursuing and ultimately concluding a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

This would be the first meeting between the two leaders.

The US President met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year.

In a departure from longstanding US policy, Trump said he "could live with either" a one-state or two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.