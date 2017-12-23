App
News highlights of the day: Donald Trump signs US Tax bill

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Dec 22, 06:57 PM (IST)

    The 2G scam or 1.5 lakh in every account or Modi model or 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST) are all lies. The truth is that PM Modi couldn't answer a single question on Jai Shah and Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

  • Dec 22, 05:55 PM (IST)

    GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

    "Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said.       

    "Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.

  • Dec 22, 07:58 AM (IST)

    1. TCS wins record $2.25bn Nielsen outsourcing contract

    2. Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel also retains Deputy CM portfolio

    3. RBI blames NPAs on i-bankers for faulty project/loan appraisals

    4. Goldman Sachs launching trading desk for bitcoin, reports Bloomberg. 

    5. IMF, RBI flag asset quality risks to India's banking system, reports Mint

    6. HC sets aside Guv's nod to prosecute Ashok Chavan in Adarsh housing scam, reports PTI

    7. Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision, reports Reuters

  • Dec 22, 10:29 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 22, 09:50 PM (IST)

    Donald Trump signs US Tax Bill

    U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Republicans’ massive USD 1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday to cement the first major legislative win of his first year in office.

    In a post on Twitter, Trump earlier stated earlier that he would finalize the tax plan, along with a short-term government spending bill that includes funds for missile defense, before departing for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the Christmas holiday.

    The two pieces of legislation represent Trump’s biggest accomplishment with Congress since taking office in January, as well as a sign of what awaits when he returns to Washington after Christmas.

    The spending bill averts a partial government shutdown by extending federal funding through Jan. 19, largely at current levels. It does nothing to resolve broader disputes over immigration, healthcare and military spending.

  • Dec 22, 09:43 PM (IST)

  • Dec 22, 09:27 PM (IST)

    Chouhan lays foundation of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today laid the foundation stone of 750 MW Ultra Mega Solar Project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

    "The Foundation stone of 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project was laid by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in presence of Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh at Gurh tehsil, Rewa," Madhya Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department said in a statement today.
    Chouhan said in a statement that "750 MW Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the world and it is a proud moment for all of us".

  • Dec 22, 09:23 PM (IST)

    Police awaiting legal opinion in Rohit Vemula suicide case

    The Hyberabad police here today said they are awaiting legal opinion in the Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula suicide case, after getting a report from the revenue authorities that he did not belong to an SC community.
  • Dec 22, 09:06 PM (IST)

    Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 4,000 crore from bonds

    State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.
    The board of the bank in its meeting held today "approved raising of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I (AT-1) capital up to Rs 4,000 crore subject to applicable regulatory approval", BoB said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

    The fundraising would be by way of a perpetual debt instrument from domestic of overseas markets in Indian rupees or foreign currency to Indian or foreign investors in one or more tranches depending upon the market conditions, it said.

  • Dec 22, 09:02 PM (IST)

    No question of closing down any PSB, says govt & RBI

    Dismissing rumours, both the government and the Reserve Bank today said there was no question of closure of any public sector bank.

    The decision of the Reserve Bank to initiate a 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against large state-owned lender Bank of India led to rumours that the government may close down some banks.

    The RBI in a statement said that it has come across some "misinformed communication" circulating in some section of media, including social media, about closure of some public sector banks in the wake of their being placed under the PCA.

  • Dec 22, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Expect motor bill to be cleared in ongoing session: Nitin Gadkari

    The government expects Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

    "We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha," Gadkari said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo.

    The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April. It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good samaritan, among other things.

  • Dec 22, 08:29 PM (IST)

    Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for harbouring terrorists: Mike Pence

    US President Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven to the Taliban and other militant groups, Vice President Mike Pence has said, warning that the country has much to lose if it does not stop harbouring terrorists on its soil.

    Pence's remarks came during an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to assess ground realities in the war-torn country. During his visit yesterday, Pence held meetings with top Afghan leadership to hear from them the progress on the implementation of Trump's new South Asia Policy.

    Trump while announcing his South Asia Policy in August had criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to combat terrorism.

    Bitcoin falls below USD 12,000 on the Bitstamp platform, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report

  • Dec 22, 08:12 PM (IST)

    GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

    "Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said while addressing the Southern Regional Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.

    "Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.

    Kumar said if CAs do not extend cooperation, India will not be able to erase dualism in terms of organised and unorganised sectors, which is not good for the economy

  • Dec 22, 07:47 PM (IST)

    Air Deccan gets DGCA nod for Udan scheme; operations begins tomorrow

    The aviation regulator DGCA has granted a flying permit to Air Deccan, a move that will enable the airline to operate flights under the regional connectivity scheme called Udan.

    The scheduled commuter operator (SCO) permit to Air Deccan, which is promoted by GR Gopinath, was handed over to the airline this evening, an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told PTI today.

    This paves the way for the airline, which till now was holding a non-scheduled operator permit, to fly on regional routes under the regional connectivity scheme that caps fares at Rs 2,500 for an under-one-hour flight.

    Air Deccan, which has bagged 34 routes in the first round of bidding for the scheme, has already announced the inaugural flight, which is set to take off for Jalgaon from Mumbai tomorrow. Besides, the airline also plans to connect Nashik and Kolhapur.

  • Dec 22, 07:12 PM (IST)

    SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order on pictorial warning on tobacco products

    The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on the Karnataka High Court order that quashed the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 percent of the packaging space.

    The high court, on December 15, had struck down the 2014 amendment rules that mandated pictorial health warnings to cover 85 per cent of packaging space of tobacco products, holding that they were unconstitutional as they violated fundamental rights like the right to equality and the right to trade. 

  • Dec 22, 06:41 PM (IST)

  • Dec 22, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Jaya probe panel seeks info from Sasikala, Apollo Hospital

    An inquiry commission probing J Jayalalithaa's death today issued summons to her confidant VK Sasikala and top Apollo Hospital executives seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment given to the late chief minister till her demise.

    Justice A Arumughaswamy, who heads the one-man commission, directed Sasikala, presently serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison in a corruption case, to submit her response within 15 days. 

  • Dec 22, 06:25 PM (IST)

  • Dec 22, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Bill to amend 50-year-old law on breach of biz contract tabled

    A bill proposing to grant a party rights to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and also reduce discretion of courts in such matters was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

    The Specific Relief (amendment) Bil, 2017 is aimed at tweaking a 54-year-old law that deals with specific fulfillment of a contract as part of the government's ease of doing business policy.

  • Dec 22, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Thyssenkrupp strikes pact with workers ahead of Tata merger

    German steel giant Thyssenkrupp has announced a "negotiated settlement" with its workers to clear the way for its proposed joint venture with Tata Steel Europe.

    As part of the agreement made with workers' union IG Metall on Thursday night, Thyssenkrupp employees have won a guarantee of job security until September 30, 2026.

    The union will now put the negotiated settlement to a vote at Thyssenkrupp’s steel sites in January 2018.

  • Dec 22, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Pakistan closes 27 NGOs in what activists see as widening crackdown, reports Reuters

    Pakistan has ordered 27 international aid groups to shut down for working in unauthorised areas, spurring human rights campaigners to denounce swelling constraints on free speech and humanitarian work.

    The Ministry of Interior gave the 27 NGOs 90 days to conclude operations, according to a list seen by Reuters. Among those being expelled are Action Aid, World Vision, Plan International, Trocaire, Pathfinder International, Danish Refugee Council, George Soros' Open Society Foundations, Oxfam Novib, and Marie Stopes.

  • Dec 22, 05:00 PM (IST)

    Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM

    Vijay Rupani was today elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said.

    Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election.

  • Dec 22, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Banks lost nearly Rs 17K cr to frauds in last fiscal: Finance Ministry

    Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

    The Reserve Bank has informed that as per the fraud monitoring reports submitted by the scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, "the amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore", said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply.

    He further said an inter-disciplinary standing committee on cbyer security has been constituted by the RBI comprising academia, information security audit, forensic and cybersecurity experts.

