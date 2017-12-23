News highlights of the day: Donald Trump signs US Tax bill

The licences lost by these companies were given to them on a ‘first come, first served’ basis by the telecom ministry. The licence fee for a pan-Indian license, i.e. for all 22 circles, was Rs 1,658 crore. However, as the cases against the accused entities were still pending in court, TDSAT dismissed the plea. Since that is no longer the case, promoters and investors of these companies have every right to approach the appellate body once again for compensation and damages.
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its motorcycles across models by about Rs 400 per model on an average from January to partially offset rising input costs. The company is the latest automobile firm after Hyundai, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu, to announce price hikes from early next year. "The price hike translates to about Rs 400 per model. The exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
It also recommended increasing the central bank’s independence, expanding other financial regulators’ resources, introducing a risk-based solvency regime, and enhancing safety net measures such as deposit insurance and emergency liquidity assistance to improve financial stability. The IMF said that though India’s key banks appear resilient, the system is subject to considerable vulnerabilities and their capital needs range from 0.75% of GDP in the baseline to 1.5% of GDP in the severe adverse scenario.
The stress tests conducted by IMF experts covered the 15 largest banks, including 12 PSBs, which account for 71% of the banking sector assets. RBI’s stress tests also show a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) even though the regulator said that India’s financial system as a whole remains stable and stress in the banking sector, “while significant, appear to be bottoming out”.
"The US government's immigration policy is creating an artificial distinction between one company and another," Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar told the newspaper. "Our problem, which we have brought to their attention, is that you cannot and should not be doing things which discriminate against Indian companies even though you have not named them," he added.
India's leading IT exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a $2.25-billion outsourcing contract from Nielsen, a television rating measurement firm. The partnership, signed in October this year, is a renewal of TCS' existing collaboration with Nielsen. The two companies had struck a 10-year deal in 2008 for $1.2 billion, which was expanded to $2.5 billion in 2013.
Under the new deal, the terms of the agreement have been extended for an additional five years so as to expire on December 31, 2025, with three one-year renewal options granted to Nielsen, the TV rating company said in a regulatory filing to the US SEC.
"Nielsen has committed to purchase services from TCS from the Effective Date through the remaining term of the Agreement (the 'Minimum Commitment') in the amount of $2.25 billion, including a commitment to purchase at least $320 million in services per year from 2017 through 2020, $186 million in services per year from 2021 through 2024, and $139.5 million in services in 2025," it added.
The filing stated that the Mumbai-based firm will globally provide Nielsen with professional services relating to IT - including application development and maintenance - BPO, client service knowledge process outsourcing, management sciences, analytics, and financial planning.
That includes purchases of a new longer range interceptor, the SM-3 Block IIA, designed to strike ballistic missiles in space, upgrades for the Patriot missile batteries that are the last line of defence against incoming warheads and preparations for the construction of two ground-based Aegis radar stations. Japan will also spend JPY2.2 billion to begin acquiring medium-range air-launched cruise missiles able to strike sites in North Korea in a bid to deter any potential attack by Pyongyang, which continues to test ballistic missiles.
The bank is still trying to work out security issues on how it would hold the assets, which are notoriously volatile and prone to hacks, another source told Bloomberg. In early October, news broke that Goldman Sachs was considering the launch of a new trading operation for bitcoin and other digital currencies. The investment bank is also one of the few major financial institutions offering some clients access to the new bitcoin futures that launched on the CBOE Futures Exchange and the CME this month.
The 2G scam or 1.5 lakh in every account or Modi model or 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST) are all lies. The truth is that PM Modi couldn't answer a single question on Jai Shah and Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 22, 05:55 PM (IST)
GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
"Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said.
"Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.
Dec 22, 07:58 AM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. TCS wins record $2.25bn Nielsen outsourcing contract
2. Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel also retains Deputy CM portfolio
3. RBI blames NPAs on i-bankers for faulty project/loan appraisals
4. Goldman Sachs launching trading desk for bitcoin, reports Bloomberg.
5. IMF, RBI flag asset quality risks to India's banking system, reports Mint
6. HC sets aside Guv's nod to prosecute Ashok Chavan in Adarsh housing scam, reports PTI
7. Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision, reports Reuters
Dec 22, 10:29 PM (IST)
Dec 22, 09:50 PM (IST)
Donald Trump signs US Tax Bill
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Republicans’ massive USD 1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday to cement the first major legislative win of his first year in office.
In a post on Twitter, Trump earlier stated earlier that he would finalize the tax plan, along with a short-term government spending bill that includes funds for missile defense, before departing for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the Christmas holiday.
The two pieces of legislation represent Trump’s biggest accomplishment with Congress since taking office in January, as well as a sign of what awaits when he returns to Washington after Christmas.
The spending bill averts a partial government shutdown by extending federal funding through Jan. 19, largely at current levels. It does nothing to resolve broader disputes over immigration, healthcare and military spending.
Dec 22, 09:43 PM (IST)
Dec 22, 09:27 PM (IST)
Chouhan lays foundation of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today laid the foundation stone of 750 MW Ultra Mega Solar Project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.
"The Foundation stone of 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project was laid by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in presence of Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh at Gurh tehsil, Rewa," Madhya Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department said in a statement today.
Chouhan said in a statement that "750 MW Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the world and it is a proud moment for all of us".
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.
The board of the bank in its meeting held today "approved raising of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I (AT-1) capital up to Rs 4,000 crore subject to applicable regulatory approval", BoB said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The fundraising would be by way of a perpetual debt instrument from domestic of overseas markets in Indian rupees or foreign currency to Indian or foreign investors in one or more tranches depending upon the market conditions, it said.
Dec 22, 09:02 PM (IST)
No question of closing down any PSB, says govt & RBI
Dismissing rumours, both the government and the Reserve Bank today said there was no question of closure of any public sector bank.
The decision of the Reserve Bank to initiate a 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against large state-owned lender Bank of India led to rumours that the government may close down some banks.
The RBI in a statement said that it has come across some "misinformed communication" circulating in some section of media, including social media, about closure of some public sector banks in the wake of their being placed under the PCA.
Dec 22, 08:50 PM (IST)
Expect motor bill to be cleared in ongoing session: Nitin Gadkari
The government expects Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
"We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha," Gadkari said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo.
The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April. It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good samaritan, among other things.
Dec 22, 08:29 PM (IST)
Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for harbouring terrorists: Mike Pence
US President Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven to the Taliban and other militant groups, Vice President Mike Pence has said, warning that the country has much to lose if it does not stop harbouring terrorists on its soil.
Pence's remarks came during an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to assess ground realities in the war-torn country. During his visit yesterday, Pence held meetings with top Afghan leadership to hear from them the progress on the implementation of Trump's new South Asia Policy.
Trump while announcing his South Asia Policy in August had criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to combat terrorism.
Bitcoin falls below USD 12,000 on the Bitstamp platform, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report
Dec 22, 08:12 PM (IST)
GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
"Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said while addressing the Southern Regional Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.
"Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.
Kumar said if CAs do not extend cooperation, India will not be able to erase dualism in terms of organised and unorganised sectors, which is not good for the economy
Dec 22, 07:47 PM (IST)
Air Deccan gets DGCA nod for Udan scheme; operations begins tomorrow
The aviation regulator DGCA has granted a flying permit to Air Deccan, a move that will enable the airline to operate flights under the regional connectivity scheme called Udan.
The scheduled commuter operator (SCO) permit to Air Deccan, which is promoted by GR Gopinath, was handed over to the airline this evening, an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told PTI today.
This paves the way for the airline, which till now was holding a non-scheduled operator permit, to fly on regional routes under the regional connectivity scheme that caps fares at Rs 2,500 for an under-one-hour flight.
Air Deccan, which has bagged 34 routes in the first round of bidding for the scheme, has already announced the inaugural flight, which is set to take off for Jalgaon from Mumbai tomorrow. Besides, the airline also plans to connect Nashik and Kolhapur.
Dec 22, 07:12 PM (IST)
SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order on pictorial warning on tobacco products
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on the Karnataka High Court order that quashed the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 percent of the packaging space.
The high court, on December 15, had struck down the 2014 amendment rules that mandated pictorial health warnings to cover 85 per cent of packaging space of tobacco products, holding that they were unconstitutional as they violated fundamental rights like the right to equality and the right to trade.
Jaya probe panel seeks info from Sasikala, Apollo Hospital
An inquiry commission probing J Jayalalithaa's death today issued summons to her confidant VK Sasikala and top Apollo Hospital executives seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment given to the late chief minister till her demise.
Justice A Arumughaswamy, who heads the one-man commission, directed Sasikala, presently serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison in a corruption case, to submit her response within 15 days.
Dec 22, 06:25 PM (IST)
Dec 22, 05:57 PM (IST)
People have given us mandate for 27 years. It is a huge victory that public has shown faith in us all these years: Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/nMsBM0S8Bh
Bill to amend 50-year-old law on breach of biz contract tabled
A bill proposing to grant a party rights to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and also reduce discretion of courts in such matters was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Specific Relief (amendment) Bil, 2017 is aimed at tweaking a 54-year-old law that deals with specific fulfillment of a contract as part of the government's ease of doing business policy.
Dec 22, 05:29 PM (IST)
Thyssenkrupp strikes pact with workers ahead of Tata merger
German steel giant Thyssenkrupp has announced a "negotiated settlement" with its workers to clear the way for its proposed joint venture with Tata Steel Europe.
As part of the agreement made with workers' union IG Metall on Thursday night, Thyssenkrupp employees have won a guarantee of job security until September 30, 2026.
The union will now put the negotiated settlement to a vote at Thyssenkrupp’s steel sites in January 2018.
Dec 22, 05:25 PM (IST)
Vijay Rupani chosen as Legislature party leader unanimously, Nitin Bhai Patel as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Will inform you all about the swearing in, soon: Arun Jaitley addresses the media in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/2lZwO63bAF
#BREAKING -- Speculations is rife that @superstarrajini will make an announcement about his political debut on 31st December. A source said that Rajinikanth will likely to float his own party. He will be meeting fans between 26th Dec - 31st Dec pic.twitter.com/kNv3rciEsH
Pakistan closes 27 NGOs in what activists see as widening crackdown, reports Reuters
Pakistan has ordered 27 international aid groups to shut down for working in unauthorised areas, spurring human rights campaigners to denounce swelling constraints on free speech and humanitarian work.
The Ministry of Interior gave the 27 NGOs 90 days to conclude operations, according to a list seen by Reuters. Among those being expelled are Action Aid, World Vision, Plan International, Trocaire, Pathfinder International, Danish Refugee Council, George Soros' Open Society Foundations, Oxfam Novib, and Marie Stopes.
Dec 22, 05:00 PM (IST)
Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM
Vijay Rupani was today elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said.
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election.
Dec 22, 04:51 PM (IST)
Banks lost nearly Rs 17K cr to frauds in last fiscal: Finance Ministry
Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Reserve Bank has informed that as per the fraud monitoring reports submitted by the scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, "the amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore", said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply.
He further said an inter-disciplinary standing committee on cbyer security has been constituted by the RBI comprising academia, information security audit, forensic and cybersecurity experts.
The 2G scam or 1.5 lakh in every account or Modi model or 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST) are all lies. The truth is that PM Modi couldn't answer a single question on Jai Shah and Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
"Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said.
"Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.
Bill to amend 50-year-old law on breach of biz contract tabled
A bill proposing to grant a party rights to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and also reduce discretion of courts in such matters was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Specific Relief (amendment) Bil, 2017 is aimed at tweaking a 54-year-old law that deals with specific fulfillment of a contract as part of the government's ease of doing business policy.
Thyssenkrupp strikes pact with workers ahead of Tata merger
German steel giant Thyssenkrupp has announced a "negotiated settlement" with its workers to clear the way for its proposed joint venture with Tata Steel Europe.
As part of the agreement made with workers' union IG Metall on Thursday night, Thyssenkrupp employees have won a guarantee of job security until September 30, 2026.
The union will now put the negotiated settlement to a vote at Thyssenkrupp’s steel sites in January 2018.
Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM
Vijay Rupani was today elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said.
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election.
Banks lost nearly Rs 17K cr to frauds in last fiscal: Finance Ministry
Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Reserve Bank has informed that as per the fraud monitoring reports submitted by the scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, "the amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore", said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply.
He further said an inter-disciplinary standing committee on cbyer security has been constituted by the RBI comprising academia, information security audit, forensic and cybersecurity experts.
Telcos may seek damages for lost licences, investments after 2G verdict
After all the accused in the 2G spectrum case were acquitted on Thursday for want of evidence, the telecom companies whose licences were cancelled by the Supreme Court are now likely to seek compensation and damages from the government. According to a Business Standard report, lawyers who have worked on the 2G cases said a few of the companies had approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) back in 2012, seeking a refund of the licence fees they had paid.
The licences lost by these companies were given to them on a ‘first come, first served’ basis by the telecom ministry. The licence fee for a pan-Indian license, i.e. for all 22 circles, was Rs 1,658 crore. However, as the cases against the accused entities were still pending in court, TDSAT dismissed the plea. Since that is no longer the case, promoters and investors of these companies have every right to approach the appellate body once again for compensation and damages.
WhatsApp lies again: No banks are closing down and your deposits are safe
In its second such clarification this year, the Reserve Bank of India has reiterated that any bank placed under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework will not close down and operations directly involving the general public remain unaffected. “The Reserve Bank has clarified that the PCA framework is not intended to constrain normal operations of the banks for the general public,” the central bank said in a statement. This comes after the RBI came across some misinformed messages circulating in some sections of media, including social media, about closure of some public sector banks in the wake of their being placed under the PCA framework.
RBI blames NPAs on i-bankers for faulty project/loan appraisals
The Reserve Bank has blamed conflicts of interest among merchant bankers as one of the prime reasons for faulty project appraisals that has led to the piling up of huge non-performing assets (NPAs) in the system which has crossed 10% or over Rs 10 trillion as of the September quarter, reports PTI. "The impairment crisis in the banks has also highlighted certain basic deficiencies with regard to the appraisal of long-term projects with a significant gestation time," the central bank said in the Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the first half of the current financial year.
"A significant part of such projects undertaken were consortium lending with appraisals being carried out by professional merchant bankers with built-in conflicts of interest (since they are paid by the borrowers)," the half-yearly report released on Tuesday evening. It can be noted that since the public sector banks dominate the credit space, lead by the market leader SBI, lenders have been engaging SBI Caps, the merchant banking arm of SBI, for both loan appraisals as well as loan restructuring and even project appraisals.
Hero MotoCorp hikes motorcycle prices by about Rs 400 per model from January
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its motorcycles across models by about Rs 400 per model on an average from January to partially offset rising input costs. The company is the latest automobile firm after Hyundai, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu, to announce price hikes from early next year. "The price hike translates to about Rs 400 per model. The exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Govt fixes projected investment in infra at Rs 38.22 lakh cr
The government has fixed at Rs 38,22,822 crore the revised projections for investment in infrastructure in the past five years. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Lok Sabha that as per the NITI Aayog, the revised projection for investment in infrastructure in 2012-17 is Rs 38,22,822 crore, which is 1.6 times the investment of Rs 23,77,746 crore achieved in 2007-12 at current prices.
Mcap of BSE-listed cos soars to record high of Rs 150 trillion
Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE touched a record high of over Rs 150 lakh crore helped by strong gains in the broader market. The 30-share index Sensex was trading 169.96 points higher at 33,926.24 during the afternoon trade. Led by market gains, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 1,50,80,323 crore ($2.35 trillion).
The Sensex has gained 7,309.07 points, or 27.45%, so far this year. The index had hit an all-time high of 33,956.31 on December 20 this year. The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had hit Rs 100 lakh crore level on November 28, 2014.
Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,81,352.29 crore followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 5,07,860.50 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,83,838.59 crore), ITC (Rs 3,21,098.35 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 2,93,135.33 crore).
Manual processing of refund applications making GST regime more primitive than VAT: Amit Mitra
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has said with the hurried launch of the GST without putting proper infrastructure in place, the system has become more "primitive" than the VAT regime with "manual" processing of refund applications, reports PTI. Due to lack of interface in place between the Goods & Services Tax network with the customs electronic date interchange (EDI) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Centre is using ledger for manual records for refunds, Mitra said.
Pointing out that that this was one reason why he had asked the Centre to push back the date of introduction of the new tax regime, he hoped that the problem is temporary. Even in the state VAT system, there was no manual intervention in the entire process of filing of returns, Mitra said. The minister said owing to the new system, exporters were unable to get their refunds and at least 10-15% of their working capital was remaining locked.
IMF, RBI flag asset quality risks to India’s banking system
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted persistent risks to the banking system owing to asset quality concerns, separate financial stability assessments released on Thursday show. IMF urged the Centre to consider privatising weak public sector banks (PSBs) by selling their viable assets rather than merging them with stronger banks, since that would undermine the viability of the acquirer, reports Mint.
It also recommended increasing the central bank’s independence, expanding other financial regulators’ resources, introducing a risk-based solvency regime, and enhancing safety net measures such as deposit insurance and emergency liquidity assistance to improve financial stability. The IMF said that though India’s key banks appear resilient, the system is subject to considerable vulnerabilities and their capital needs range from 0.75% of GDP in the baseline to 1.5% of GDP in the severe adverse scenario.
The stress tests conducted by IMF experts covered the 15 largest banks, including 12 PSBs, which account for 71% of the banking sector assets. RBI’s stress tests also show a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs) even though the regulator said that India’s financial system as a whole remains stable and stress in the banking sector, “while significant, appear to be bottoming out”.
Parliament being on and off not good for country, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House being "on and off" these days is not good for the country, reports PTI. Today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the Congress insisted on resolving the impasse over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh.
The virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to the Congress protests over Modi's remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House on Thursday. "Parliament is in session... these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country," said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
HC sets aside Governor's nod to prosecute Chavan in Adarsh case
The Bombay High Court set aside the sanction granted to the CBI by Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam. A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Sadhana Jadhav ruled that though the CBI had claimed to be in possession of fresh evidence against Chavan at the time of seeking the sanction, it "failed to present any fresh evidence."
The bench said the material presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before Governor Rao could not be converted into credible fresh evidence against Chavan. "The sanctioning authority is an independent body that can't allow itself to be influenced by anyone's opinion," the court said.
The bench was hearing a petition filed by Chavan, challenging the sanction granted by the governor in February 2016 to prosecute the former chief minister of Maharashtra under various sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Chavan had challenged Rao's order in the high court, calling it "arbitrary, illegal and unjust" and passed with "malafide intentions".
Wind tariff drops to new low of Rs 2.43/unit, third low in 2017
Wind power tariff dropped to an all-time low of Rs 2.43 per unit in an auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) on Thursday, boosting clean energy initiatives of the country. "In an auction for 500 MW wind power capacities, the lowest tariff was quoted at Rs 2.43 per unit by Sprng Energy and KP Energy," GUVNL MD Pankaj Joshi told PTI. He said Verdant Renewables, Betam Wind Energy and Powerica quoted tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit each while Renew Energy quoted a tariff of Rs 2.45.
Joshi said when the bids were opened, the lowest tariff was Rs 2.51 which dropped to Rs 2.43 in reverse bidding conducted later. There were 18 bidders when bids were opened on Thursday, but only 12 qualified for the reverse bidding held later the same day. This is the third low for the wind power tariff in 2017.
US work visa restrictions will increase difficulties for Indian IT firms: Nasscom
The new restrictions on US work visas for IT employees will further deepen the difficulties faced by the Indian firms, National Association for Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) told The Economic Times. The norms such as the HR 170 and the doubling of visa fees, which were announced earlier, are already increasing the burden on local tech firms as it is putting them at a disadvantage compared to their overseas rivals, it pointed.
"The US government's immigration policy is creating an artificial distinction between one company and another," Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar told the newspaper. "Our problem, which we have brought to their attention, is that you cannot and should not be doing things which discriminate against Indian companies even though you have not named them," he added.
Bitcoin slips below $14,000, down 30% from record peak
Cryptocurrency bitcoin tumbled below $14,000 briefly on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, down roughly 30% from its record top near $20,000 set at the start of the week, reports Reuters. It was last down 7% at $14,499 but fell as much as 14.7% earlier in the Asian day. The cryptocurrency, which was at about $1,000 at the year’s start, had surged to a record high of $19,666 on Sunday in the lead up to exchange giant CME Group’s launch of its bitcoin futures. It has since lost about a third of its value.
Bank of India may shut 700 ATMs by February-end
In a cost-cutting drive, Bank of India will shut 400 ATMs and will take a call on closing a further 300 ATMs by the end of February, reports Business Standard. Officials at the public sector lender said the move is a part of a turnaround plan that aims to cause minimal inconvenience to customers. The plan involves the bank analysing customer requirements, usage pattern and locations before shutting the ATMs. In April, it reduced the number of ATMs to 7,717 from 7,807 ATMs in December.
TCS wins record $2.25bn Nielsen outsourcing contract
India's leading IT exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a $2.25-billion outsourcing contract from Nielsen, a television rating measurement firm. The partnership, signed in October this year, is a renewal of TCS' existing collaboration with Nielsen. The two companies had struck a 10-year deal in 2008 for $1.2 billion, which was expanded to $2.5 billion in 2013.
Under the new deal, the terms of the agreement have been extended for an additional five years so as to expire on December 31, 2025, with three one-year renewal options granted to Nielsen, the TV rating company said in a regulatory filing to the US SEC.
"Nielsen has committed to purchase services from TCS from the Effective Date through the remaining term of the Agreement (the 'Minimum Commitment') in the amount of $2.25 billion, including a commitment to purchase at least $320 million in services per year from 2017 through 2020, $186 million in services per year from 2021 through 2024, and $139.5 million in services in 2025," it added.
The filing stated that the Mumbai-based firm will globally provide Nielsen with professional services relating to IT - including application development and maintenance - BPO, client service knowledge process outsourcing, management sciences, analytics, and financial planning.
Eyeing North Korea, Japan approves record $45.76bn defence spending
Japan’s government approved a record military budget on Friday but did not earmark enough extra money to stop a splurge on US-made ballistic missile defence kit from putting a squeeze on funding for an ambitious domestic jet fighter project, reports Reuters. Japan’s defence outlays for the year starting April 1 will rise for a sixth straight year, increasing by 1.3% to JPY 5.19 trillion ($45.76 billion), according to a budget breakdown published by the government. The biggest ticket item is JPY 137 billion to reinforce defences against a possible North Korean ballistic missile attack.
That includes purchases of a new longer range interceptor, the SM-3 Block IIA, designed to strike ballistic missiles in space, upgrades for the Patriot missile batteries that are the last line of defence against incoming warheads and preparations for the construction of two ground-based Aegis radar stations. Japan will also spend JPY2.2 billion to begin acquiring medium-range air-launched cruise missiles able to strike sites in North Korea in a bid to deter any potential attack by Pyongyang, which continues to test ballistic missiles.
Goldman Sachs launching trading desk for bitcoin, says report
Goldman Sachs is planning to get into the business of trading digital currencies such as bitcoin, sources told Bloomberg. "In response to client interest in digital currencies, we are exploring how best to serve them," a Goldman spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC about the report. The new trading desk would "make markets" in the cryptocurrencies and is set to get up and running by the end of June, if not earlier, sources said.
The bank is still trying to work out security issues on how it would hold the assets, which are notoriously volatile and prone to hacks, another source told Bloomberg. In early October, news broke that Goldman Sachs was considering the launch of a new trading operation for bitcoin and other digital currencies. The investment bank is also one of the few major financial institutions offering some clients access to the new bitcoin futures that launched on the CBOE Futures Exchange and the CME this month.
Market trivia: The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the S&P 500 has risen by 65% since the current bull market began in March 2009. That’s above the average rise in P/E ratios for the 13 previous bull markets going back to 1928. But it’s still well below the triple-digit rise in P/E ratios during the bull markets of 1942 to 1946, 1949 to 1956, 1957 to 1961, 1982 to 1987 and 1987 to 2000.
Rahul Gandhi to chair his 1st CWC meeting as Congress chief today
Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee today, his first as Congress president. The CWC will accord a warm welcome to the new president and likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress's strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future.
Party sources told PTI the 2G spectrum case judgement acquitting all the accused is also likely to be discussed. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the alleged scam to the hilt while mounting a fierce campaign against the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting, sources said, would also discuss the situation arising out of the continued face-off between the government and the main opposition Congress over Modi's remark against Singh suggesting that he colluded with some current and former Pakistani officials to influence the Gujarat polls.
The Congress, sources said, wants to take the 2G issue to the people for which it is likely to formalise a plan soon. The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is also likely to adopt a resolution to this effect. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed. Though Rahul Gandhi has chaired CWC meetings in the past in the absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, it will be for the first time that he will preside over it as Congress president. Gandhi was elected unopposed as Congress chief on December 11 and assumed the party's reins on December 16.
Risks to banking sector remain elevated, gross NPAs likely to rise to 10.8% by March: RBI
The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) in banking sector may rise from 10.2% of gross advances in September 2017 to 10.8% in March 2018, according to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) financial stability report released on Thursday evening. The report highlighted that the overall risks to the banking sector "remained elevated due to asset quality concerns".
Japan cabinet approves record $860bn spending in FY19
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet endorsed on Friday a record $860 billion spending budget for FY19, highlighting his greater emphasis on growth than austerity, with aggressive monetary stimulus keeping borrowing costs low, reports Reuters. The general-account budget spending for the next fiscal year starting April will total 97.7 trillion yen ($860 billion), the biggest amount ever and slightly higher than this year’s initial plan to spend 97.5 trillion yen, the Ministry of Finance said.
UN Security Council to vote on new North Korea sanctions today
The United Nations Security Council is due to vote today on a US-drafted resolution that seeks to toughen sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, diplomats said. The draft, seen by Reuters, seeks to ban nearly 90% of refined petroleum product exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and demand the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 12 months. It would also cap crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year. The text was circulated to the 15-member council on Thursday. While it was not immediately clear how China would vote, traditionally a draft on North Korea is not given to all members until it is agreed by Beijing and Washington.
Catalan separatists win election in rebuke to Spain and EU
Catalonia’s separatists look set to regain power in the wealthy Spanish region after local elections on Thursday, deepening the nation’s political crisis in a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and European Union leaders who backed him, reports Reuters. With nearly all votes counted, separatist parties won a slim majority in Catalan parliament, a result that promises to prolong political tensions which have damaged Spain’s economy and prompted a business exodus from the region.
Rajoy, who called the elections after sacking the previous secessionist government, had hoped Catalonia’s “silent majority” would deal separatism a decisive blow in what was a de facto independence referendum, but his hard line backfired. The unexpected result sets the stage for the return to power of deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont who campaigned from self-exile in Brussels. State prosecutors accuse him of sedition, and he faces arrest if he were to return home.
Final reading on US Q3 GDP is up 3.2% vs 3.3% growth expected
The US economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter, powered by robust business spending, and is poised for what could be a modest lift next year from sweeping tax cuts passed by Congress this week, reports CNBC. Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.2% annual rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third GDP estimate on Thursday. While that was slightly down from the 3.3% rate reported last month, it was the quickest pace since the first quarter of 2015 and was a pickup from the second quarter's 3.1% rate. It also marked the first time since 2014 that the economy experienced growth of 3% or more for two straight quarters. But the growth pace for the July-September period likely overstates the health of the economy.
Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision
More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reports Reuters. Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour. A total of 128 countries backed the resolution, which is non-binding, nine voted against and 35 abstained. Twenty-one countries did not cast a vote. Trump’s threat appeared to have some impact, with more countries abstaining and rejecting the resolution than usually associated with Palestinian-related resolutions.
The 2G scam or 1.5 lakh in every account or Modi model or 'Gabbar Singh Tax' (GST) are all lies. The truth is that PM Modi couldn't answer a single question on Jai Shah and Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
"Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said.
"Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.
Top Headlines:
1. TCS wins record $2.25bn Nielsen outsourcing contract
2. Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel also retains Deputy CM portfolio
3. RBI blames NPAs on i-bankers for faulty project/loan appraisals
4. Goldman Sachs launching trading desk for bitcoin, reports Bloomberg.
5. IMF, RBI flag asset quality risks to India's banking system, reports Mint
6. HC sets aside Guv's nod to prosecute Ashok Chavan in Adarsh housing scam, reports PTI
7. Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision, reports Reuters
Donald Trump signs US Tax Bill
U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Republicans’ massive USD 1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law on Friday to cement the first major legislative win of his first year in office.
In a post on Twitter, Trump earlier stated earlier that he would finalize the tax plan, along with a short-term government spending bill that includes funds for missile defense, before departing for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the Christmas holiday.
The two pieces of legislation represent Trump’s biggest accomplishment with Congress since taking office in January, as well as a sign of what awaits when he returns to Washington after Christmas.
The spending bill averts a partial government shutdown by extending federal funding through Jan. 19, largely at current levels. It does nothing to resolve broader disputes over immigration, healthcare and military spending.
Chouhan lays foundation of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today laid the foundation stone of 750 MW Ultra Mega Solar Project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.
"The Foundation stone of 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project was laid by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in presence of Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh at Gurh tehsil, Rewa," Madhya Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department said in a statement today.
Chouhan said in a statement that "750 MW Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the world and it is a proud moment for all of us".
Police awaiting legal opinion in Rohit Vemula suicide case
The Hyberabad police here today said they are awaiting legal opinion in the Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula suicide case, after getting a report from the revenue authorities that he did not belong to an SC community.
Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 4,000 crore from bonds
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) today said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.
The board of the bank in its meeting held today "approved raising of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I (AT-1) capital up to Rs 4,000 crore subject to applicable regulatory approval", BoB said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The fundraising would be by way of a perpetual debt instrument from domestic of overseas markets in Indian rupees or foreign currency to Indian or foreign investors in one or more tranches depending upon the market conditions, it said.
No question of closing down any PSB, says govt & RBI
Dismissing rumours, both the government and the Reserve Bank today said there was no question of closure of any public sector bank.
The decision of the Reserve Bank to initiate a 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against large state-owned lender Bank of India led to rumours that the government may close down some banks.
The RBI in a statement said that it has come across some "misinformed communication" circulating in some section of media, including social media, about closure of some public sector banks in the wake of their being placed under the PCA.
Expect motor bill to be cleared in ongoing session: Nitin Gadkari
The government expects Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to be cleared in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
"We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha," Gadkari said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo.
The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April. It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good samaritan, among other things.
Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for harbouring terrorists: Mike Pence
US President Donald Trump has put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven to the Taliban and other militant groups, Vice President Mike Pence has said, warning that the country has much to lose if it does not stop harbouring terrorists on its soil.
Pence's remarks came during an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to assess ground realities in the war-torn country. During his visit yesterday, Pence held meetings with top Afghan leadership to hear from them the progress on the implementation of Trump's new South Asia Policy.
Trump while announcing his South Asia Policy in August had criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to combat terrorism.
Bitcoin falls below USD 12,000 on the Bitstamp platform, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report
GST regime to stabilise in next 18 months: Niti Aayog
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would get stabilised in the next 18 months, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
"Give us time and you will see that in the next 18 months, GST will get stabilised, and this is where I think your (CAs) role is critical," he said while addressing the Southern Regional Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.
"Unfortunately, some of you are trying to scare investors away from GST rather than helping them. I think it is rather unfair," he added.
Kumar said if CAs do not extend cooperation, India will not be able to erase dualism in terms of organised and unorganised sectors, which is not good for the economy
Air Deccan gets DGCA nod for Udan scheme; operations begins tomorrow
The aviation regulator DGCA has granted a flying permit to Air Deccan, a move that will enable the airline to operate flights under the regional connectivity scheme called Udan.
The scheduled commuter operator (SCO) permit to Air Deccan, which is promoted by GR Gopinath, was handed over to the airline this evening, an official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told PTI today.
This paves the way for the airline, which till now was holding a non-scheduled operator permit, to fly on regional routes under the regional connectivity scheme that caps fares at Rs 2,500 for an under-one-hour flight.
Air Deccan, which has bagged 34 routes in the first round of bidding for the scheme, has already announced the inaugural flight, which is set to take off for Jalgaon from Mumbai tomorrow. Besides, the airline also plans to connect Nashik and Kolhapur.
SC refuses to stay Karnataka HC order on pictorial warning on tobacco products
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on the Karnataka High Court order that quashed the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 percent of the packaging space.
The high court, on December 15, had struck down the 2014 amendment rules that mandated pictorial health warnings to cover 85 per cent of packaging space of tobacco products, holding that they were unconstitutional as they violated fundamental rights like the right to equality and the right to trade.
Jaya probe panel seeks info from Sasikala, Apollo Hospital
An inquiry commission probing J Jayalalithaa's death today issued summons to her confidant VK Sasikala and top Apollo Hospital executives seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment given to the late chief minister till her demise.
Justice A Arumughaswamy, who heads the one-man commission, directed Sasikala, presently serving a four-year jail term in a Bengaluru prison in a corruption case, to submit her response within 15 days.
Bill to amend 50-year-old law on breach of biz contract tabled
A bill proposing to grant a party rights to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and also reduce discretion of courts in such matters was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Specific Relief (amendment) Bil, 2017 is aimed at tweaking a 54-year-old law that deals with specific fulfillment of a contract as part of the government's ease of doing business policy.
Thyssenkrupp strikes pact with workers ahead of Tata merger
German steel giant Thyssenkrupp has announced a "negotiated settlement" with its workers to clear the way for its proposed joint venture with Tata Steel Europe.
As part of the agreement made with workers' union IG Metall on Thursday night, Thyssenkrupp employees have won a guarantee of job security until September 30, 2026.
The union will now put the negotiated settlement to a vote at Thyssenkrupp’s steel sites in January 2018.
Pakistan closes 27 NGOs in what activists see as widening crackdown, reports Reuters
Pakistan has ordered 27 international aid groups to shut down for working in unauthorised areas, spurring human rights campaigners to denounce swelling constraints on free speech and humanitarian work.
The Ministry of Interior gave the 27 NGOs 90 days to conclude operations, according to a list seen by Reuters. Among those being expelled are Action Aid, World Vision, Plan International, Trocaire, Pathfinder International, Danish Refugee Council, George Soros' Open Society Foundations, Oxfam Novib, and Marie Stopes.
Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM
Vijay Rupani was today elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said.
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election.
Banks lost nearly Rs 17K cr to frauds in last fiscal: Finance Ministry
Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Reserve Bank has informed that as per the fraud monitoring reports submitted by the scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, "the amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore", said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply.
He further said an inter-disciplinary standing committee on cbyer security has been constituted by the RBI comprising academia, information security audit, forensic and cybersecurity experts.