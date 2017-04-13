App
Apr 13, 2017 07:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says China is not manipulating currency

US President Donald Trump reversed himself and said China is not manipulating its currency to gain a trade advantage.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump appeared to lay to rest a simmering issue that threatened to erode relations with Beijing, just days after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

"They're not currency manipulators," Trump told the newspaper.

In another apparent reversal, he left open the possibility of renominating Janet Yellen as head of the Federal Reserve.

