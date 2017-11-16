App
Nov 16, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump pauses address to nation to take 2 big swigs of water

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump had his own water bottle moment.

Trump paused an address to the nation yesterday to reach for water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia.

Trump first reached into the lectern and required help from others in the room to spot a bottle on a nearby table. He took another swig a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Senator Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks.

During a 2015 appearance in South Carolina, Trump said: "Rubio, I've never seen a young guy sweat that much." He added: "He's drinking water, water, water. I never saw anything like this with him with the water."

Rubio joked yesterday that the president needed to work on his form.

"Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time," Rubio tweeted.

