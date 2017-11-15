App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 13, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump meets Japan, Australia leaders, discusses trade, North Korea threat

On the sidelines of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, Trump met Japan's Shinzo Abe and Australia's Malcolm Turnbull, and said discussions at the meeting would include tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trade.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump raised North Korea's missile tests during talks on Monday with the prime ministers of Japan and Australia, and said "a lot" of progress had been made in negotiations on trade.

On the sidelines of a summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila, Trump met Japan's Shinzo Abe and Australia's Malcolm Turnbull, and said discussions at the meeting would include tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trade.

In brief remarks prior to media being ushered out of the meeting, Turnbull said North Korea's "recklessness" needed to be stopped, while Abe said the most immediate challenge was to ensure regional peace and stability.

tags #Australia #Donald Trump #Japan #Shinzo Abe #US President #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.