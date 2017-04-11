App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 11, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump had 'productive meeting' with Xi Jinping: White House

One of the most significant developments from these discussions was the agreement to create a 100-day initial plan, hopefully with some tangible near-term deliverables, to lead to a more balanced economic relationship between the two countries, Spicer said.

Donald Trump had 'productive meeting' with Xi Jinping: White House

US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Florida last week was "unbelievably helpful" and "productive", the White House said.

"I think we had an unbelievably helpful and productive meeting with the Chinese," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.

One of the most significant developments from these discussions was the agreement to create a 100-day initial plan, hopefully with some tangible near-term deliverables, to lead to a more balanced economic relationship between the two countries, Spicer said.

Trump and Xi last week held their first summit at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where they announced a 100-day plan to improve strained trade ties, the only tangible announcement after their meetings that were overshadowed by the US military strikes in Syria.

"As that develops, we'll make sure that we provide you with additional details," Spicer said.

Last week, Trump had as many as three meetings with world leaders and he spoke with several others over phone, which Spicer described were "highly productive".

"The President's obviously very pleased with the last week that he's had and the accomplishments, especially on the foreign policy front," he said.

"His meeting with King Abdullah (of Jordan) was unbelievable. He's continued to have very strong foreign policy wins, in terms of relationships that we're making with other heads of state. The attack on Syria won not just bipartisan praise here at home, but world praise," he said in response to a question.

"I think that he recognises that sometimes some of it spills over, these policy differences and discussions, and he's made sure that the focus stays on advancing the agenda," Spicer said.

The White House Press Secretary, however, refuted the Russian observation that Trump's decision of a missile strike in Syria runs a danger of a real war in the Middle East.

tags #Donald Trump #US President #White House #World News #Xi Jinping

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.