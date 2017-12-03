App
Dec 03, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump flying visit to UK planned for February 2018: Report

The visit, penciled in for February 26-27, has remained unchanged despite the recent diplomatic row over Trump's controversial re-tweets of anti-Muslim videos by a British far-right organisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump is set for a "flying visit" to the UK at the end of February to open the new US embassy in London amid a war of words between the leaders of the two countries, a UK media report has quoted sources close to the planning as saying.

The trip has been in the diary for at least 10 days, according to those familiar with the plans, 'The Sunday Times’ reports.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had come under pressure from a cross-section of British MPs to rescind a proposed state visit invitation to the US President after he was seen to be endorsing Britain First’s divisive agenda.

Theresa May attacked the US President as "wrong" for promoting a British far-right extremist organisation to his 44 million social media followers.

Trump escalated the Twitter row even further with a follow up tweet addressed directly to May asking her to focus on Islamist terrorism instead of him.

But, according to the newspaper, a previously reported working visit in the New Year has remained unaffected by the Twitter row.

The trip is expected to be scaled down, with no meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, to enable Trump to avoid the mass protests a full state visit would be likely to trigger.

