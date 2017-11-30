Donald Trump attacks British PM Theresa May for criticism over anti-Muslim videos

US President Donald Trump lunged headlong into a row with British Prime Minister Theresa May today, publicly rebutting her criticism of anti-Muslim propaganda.

"Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!" Trump tweeted, hours after using the social media platform to retweet Islamophobic videos from a British far right leader.