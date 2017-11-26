App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 26, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Domestic investors still sceptical about REITs: Survey

Even as foreign investors, primarily from the Asia-Pacific region, are expecting the country's maiden REIT to be launched in the first quarter of 2018, domestic investors are still in a wait-and-watch mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Even as foreign investors, primarily from the Asia-Pacific region, are expecting the country's maiden Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) to be launched in the first quarter of 2018, domestic investors are still in a wait-and-watch mode.

According to a survey by PwC and Urban Land Institute, the maiden REIT is likely to be listed towards the end of the first quarter of 2018, providing a long-awaited exit route for investment funds now active in the market or a strategy for those planning to enter the domestic market.

"Despite the lingering cynicism that the country's suffocating bureaucracy would effectively snuff out the chances of an early introduction of the first REIT, there now seems a real prospect that the maiden REIT will be listed in March 2018," says the report.

The report further says the main problem for REITs, therefore, appears no longer to be a regulatory logjam but rather how to price the assets at a level that will appeal to both sponsors as well as REIT investors.

related news

"We've interviewed around 600 realty professionals, including investors, developers and lenders, among others, across Asia. What we noticed from them is that they're very keen on India's REITs. But, domestic investors and developers are still sceptical about the entire thing," PwC India partner for tax and regulatory services Anish Sanghvi told PTI.

He noted that government has addressed almost all the concerns raised and thus there is no reason why we should not see at least one REIT soon. "But they still do not want to venture into this space fearing the outcome of such an issue," Sanghvi rued.

According to the report, REITs in Japan, Australia and Singapore are yielding 370-450 bps above their 10-year government bonds. Since benchmark Indian government bonds now fetch close to 7 percent, a REIT should fetch at least 300-400 bps above the G-secs yield.

The report further says demand there is still a high demand for a legitimate institutionalised investment opportunity at the retail level, which may persuade investors to pay up for REIT at higher levels.

tags #Business #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.