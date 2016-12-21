Domestic biz contributes around 5-6% to total sales: Datamatics

Shares of Datamatics Global Services touched 52-week high of Rs 124.70, rising more than 10 percent intraday Wednesday as Insync Capital has bought stake in the company.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rahul L Kanodia, VC and CEO, Datamatics Global Services said that the company's top clients are mostly international insurance companies and banks.

Business from India contributes to around 5-6 percent of total sales and it entirely comes from the banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, he said.

He further said that the company is expected to grow at 15-20 percent in the next five years.



Insync Capital, wherein ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a partner, has bought 2,95,153 shares (representing 0.5 percent of paid up equity capital) at Rs 102.08 apiece on the BSE, while it sold 153 shares at Rs 113.10 on December 20.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Rahul L Kanodia’s interview to Nigel D’Souza and Reema Tendulkar on CNBC-TV18.



Reema: First, if you could tell us what the company exactly does and if any of your robotic applications or any of the products that you have, are they in anyway feeding into India’s financial technology market, the payments, the whole digitisation drive, would you be a beneficiary?



A: Some of our robotic solutions do fit into the BFSI sector and there seems excellent traction in that segment. In terms of what Datamatics does, we are focused on what is called Data to Intelligence and a lot of our solutions are using artificial intelligence to automate solutions to take micro decisions by themselves and that is where the robotics fits in, that is where the analytics fits in and that is where a lot of data management solutions fit in.



Reema: Who are your top clients if you could tell us and what percentage of your revenues are catering to India’s financial technology market?



A: Our top five are mostly international large companies --insurance companies or banks, some manufacturing companies as well. Our revenues from the Indian financial market is probably in the range of about of maybe 5-6 percent.



Nigel: In terms of this entire digital push that we are seeing in our country, do you expect that percentage to go up from around 5-6 percent and you are saying that you get a lot of business coming in internationally. So, just break that up for us, domestic as well as international business?



A: International business is about 95 percent today. Domestic business is about 5 percent. Lot of the domestic business is in the BFSI sector. So, pretty much -- almost all of the 5 percent would be in that segment. Going forward we do see growth in the domestic market in India. It is not that the international market is not growing for us but yes we do see a growth in the domestic market.



Reema: Your solutions are given to the top banks in India, the PSU, private banks? Any names?



A: I don’t think it will be appropriate to give names but several of the top banks are there.



Reema: Have you seen an increase in the last two months itself? Are we exaggerating the benefit?



A: We are the only Indian company that has an IP around this product. Some of our competitors are international. None of the Indian companies have Intellectual Property around robotics and analytics the way we do.



Reema: What we were trying to get at is in the last two months or in the last few months, what has been the incremental increase that you have seen from the India BFSI space given you have got an IP, given the applications that you have? What has been the growth and what kind of opportunity does it open up in the future?



A: We have seen very good traction. A lot of excitement, a lot of business inquires and very good discussions with customers. Now, these solutions take time; between anywhere from two months to maybe eight to nine months for improvement. So, in terms of revenue, you will not see a spike but we see a lot of traction happening with customers, both in insurance as well as banking.



Nigel: What can that opportunity be and then what kind of a stake can you take in that particular pie, that is one of the first part of the question and you are sounding optimistic, so confident about the business internationally, domestically as well as is likely to grow, we have not seen any growth in the last few years. Can we see some growth coming in, in the next couple of years. What could be the revenue number maybe by 2020?



A: I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to make any such statements because that would be a forward looking statement. However, I know that we have a first mover advantage and therefore we have an edge over most of the other Indian companies. Many other Indian companies that are doing robotics for example, are partnering with international players whereas we have our own and that gives us an advantage when we are servicing domestic customers.



Reema: What is the future growth strategy going to look like? The last few years have been spent in consolidation. What is the outlook in terms of -- is it going to be a 20 percent growth type of a company, is it going to be a 3o percent type of a growth company, give us some sense about the next five years?



A: When you look at both organic and inorganic, industry is growing at about 11 percent, plus or minus a little bit. We should track between 15 and 20 percent over the next five years consistently.