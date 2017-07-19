Do you travel using cab aggregators? Take the Terms and Conditions seriously

Moneycontrol News

Customers of cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber have paid little attention to the fact that the terms and conditions (T&C) listed by these companies are heavily stacked against them, reports The Hindu Business Line.

Any liability arising out of disputes that the aggregator may face are severely restricted by some of these clauses. In the case of Uber, any mediation or arbitration should be conducted in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

ANI Technologies, the parent firm of Ola, indicated that its liability is limited to Rs 1,000 only and it can change the terms without giving any notice to its users.

The timing of the disclosures come at a time when many state governments are yet to give approval for the services provided by them.

A draft notification issued by the government last year laid down conditions in which the operator can function. A driver's licence can be revoked found to be violating any of the norms states one of the conditions.

The contention of the cab aggregators is that they are just a technology service providers allowing independent third-party service providers to provide transport services to users.

The terms and conditions of Uber state that it is governed by the Dutch law plus the dispute arising between passenger and Uber have to be resolved in the Dutch court.