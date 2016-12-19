Dec 19, 2016, 01.15 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Brightening the dull for the Lutyens' Delhi, Renuka Talwar, daughter of DLF Chairman KP Singh, has acquired a bungalow on Prithviraj Road for Rs 435 crore in one of the biggest deals in Lutyens Bungalow Zone, reported Economic Times.
DLF boss daughter buys Rs 435 cr abode in Lutyens Delhi
