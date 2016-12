DLF boss' daughter buys Rs 435 cr abode in Lutyens' Delhi

Brightening the dull property market for the Lutyens' Delhi, Renuka Talwar, daughter of DLF Chairman KP Singh has acquired a bungalow on Prithviraj Road for Rs 435 crore in one of the biggest deals in Lutyens Bungalow Zone, reported Economic Times The bungalow, which has a builtup area of around 1,189 square metre, was sold by Kamal Taneja, managing director of real estate developer TDI Infracorp.The selling price of the bungalow was Rs 8.8 lakh per sq m. Based on current circle rates, its value is around Rs 383 crore.