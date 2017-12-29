App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

DLF appoints Saurabh Chawla as group CFO

Chawla, age 53 years, joined DLF in April 2006.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF today appointed Saurabh Chawla as group chief financial officer (CFO).

Chawla, age 53 years, joined DLF in April 2006.

"...upon elevation of the group CFO Ashok Kumar Tyagi as whole-time director of the company, the board of directors... has appointed Saurabh Chawla as Group CFO of the company," DLF said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla is a B.Com (Hons) graduate from University of Delhi and an MBA (Finance) from Pace University, New York.

He has 20 years of work experience in the field of corporate finance.

Prior to joining DLF, Chawla worked with Global Capital Management Group, First Capital, GE Capital, Intellistudent Services Pvt Ltd and Moser Baer India Ltd.

He currently spearheads the Investor Relations function at the group level and is also responsible for private equity, M&A transactions, capital market transactions (debt or equity) within the DLF Group.

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.