App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF appoints Karun Varma to lead North India business

He will be responsible for leasing business, tenant relationships, and building management services for office assets in North India, the company said in a statement.

DLF appoints Karun Varma to lead North India business

Realty major DLF has appointed Karun Varma as Executive Director, North for DLF Offices vertical.

He will be responsible for leasing business, tenant relationships, and building management services for office assets in North India, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, DLF Rental Business Managing Director, Sriram Khattar said, "Karun has a long and distinguished career in both property consulting and property transactions for a very large number of companies, including numerous Fortune 500 companies."

His experience and the extensive network would further enhance offices portfolio of DLF in North India, Khattar added.

DLF, the country's largest realty firm, has over 30 million sq ft of office and retail assets on lease with projected annual rental income of Rs 2,900 crore this fiscal.

On his new assignment, Varma said commercial office market is a bright spot for real estate sector and his aim would be to enhance the 'DLF Experience' by contributing to the company's vision of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.