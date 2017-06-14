DLF appoints Karun Varma to lead North India business

Realty major DLF has appointed Karun Varma as Executive Director, North for DLF Offices vertical.

He will be responsible for leasing business, tenant relationships, and building management services for office assets in North India, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, DLF Rental Business Managing Director, Sriram Khattar said, "Karun has a long and distinguished career in both property consulting and property transactions for a very large number of companies, including numerous Fortune 500 companies."

His experience and the extensive network would further enhance offices portfolio of DLF in North India, Khattar added.

DLF, the country's largest realty firm, has over 30 million sq ft of office and retail assets on lease with projected annual rental income of Rs 2,900 crore this fiscal.

On his new assignment, Varma said commercial office market is a bright spot for real estate sector and his aim would be to enhance the 'DLF Experience' by contributing to the company's vision of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation.