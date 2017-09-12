Divis Labs ends 12% higher on prospects of Unit-II approval

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Divis Laboratories ended around 12 percent higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful on the company’s Unit-II prospects.

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the company has re-invited US FDA for reinspection of Unit-II, which comprises of60-65 percent of total sales for the company. From that, 32 percent of the sales is to the US.

It must be noted that the company’s Unit-II has an outstanding import alert, which it had received in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the company’s Unit-I is also pending a re-inspection from the US drug regulator. It was last inspected in June 2014.