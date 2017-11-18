App
Nov 18, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Laboratories' Vizag unit gets USFDA EIR with 6 observations

Divi's Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the USFDA in September, 2017 wherein a form-483 was issued with six observations.

Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its unit in Visakhapatnam.

Divi's Laboratories unit-II at Visakhapatnam was inspected by the USFDA in September, 2017 wherein a form-483 was issued with six observations.

"We have now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US-FDA for our Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA," the company said in a BSE filing.

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

