Dec 20, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disqualified directors may get 3-month breather to file pending documents

In this period, the disqualification of their directors will be temporarily lifted so that they are able to file their documents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is likely to provide relief to over 3,00,000 disqualified directors for being a part of the companies which did not file their financial results, sources told Mint.

The draft circular, viewed by the paper, said the non-compliant firms will be allowed to apply for a pardon (or condonation of delay) from January, till 30 June. In this period, the disqualification of their directors will be temporarily lifted so that they are able to file their documents.

In September, the government had taken action against two sets of firms which were not compliant with provisions of the Companies Act.

The first was against those which appeared to be of shell structures and the second was against those which did not file their financial returns for the past three years.

“The companies that do not appear to be working cannot subscribe to the scheme. They will first need to revive the company and show that they are in a working condition and get an approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to meet other compliances,” sources told the paper.

The companies which have not filed their returns but look to be functional will be allowed to submit their pending documents. After this procedure, the firms and the directors will be able to get relief from the restrictions, the sources added.

According to the circular, those firms and directors who do not avail the scheme will remain disqualified and the MCA will take further action against them under the Companies Act provisions, 1956/2013.

This move has come about after many directors have filed court cases. Over 500 publicly traded firms share directors with suspected shell companies.

