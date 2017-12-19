Dish TV to take 'further steps' for merger with Videocon

Dish TV India said it will take further steps towards its merger with Videocon d2h, following the approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The company WILL be taking further steps for effecting the said merger and accordingly, the companies involved in the scheme will be file the relevant intimations/E-Forms with the Registrar of Companies, the corporate affairs ministry and other regulatory forums on or about December 27, which will be the effective date for the Scheme, Dish TV India said in a regulatory filing.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, vide its communication dated December 15, 2017, had accorded the necessary approval for the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited.

This paves way for the creation of the largest listed media company in India, taking into consideration the last reported revenue and EBITDA numbers of the two DTH players on a proforma basis, Dish TV India had said earlier.