App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dish TV gets CCI nod for merger with Videocon d2h

"The CCI has intimated the company that it in its meeting held on May 4, 2017, considered the proposed combination and has accorded its approval to the said combination," the company said in a statement.

Dish TV gets CCI nod for merger with Videocon d2h

Zee Group's direct-to-home (DTH) service arm Dish TV has got clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed merger with Videocon Group's DTH arm Videocon d2h.

"The CCI has intimated the company that it in its meeting held on May 4, 2017, considered the proposed combination and has accorded its approval to the said combination," the company said in a statement.

It has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE for the merger.

Dish TV, as per directions of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has convened shareholders' meeting on May 12 to secure their approval, it added.

It has an active subscriber base of 15.5 million while that of Videocon d2h stands at around 12.2 million. The DTH industry as a whole has around 62 million active subscribers.

The merged entity will be renamed as Dish TV Videocon Ltd.

In November, the boards of Dish TV and Videocon d2h had approved the scheme of amalgamation in consideration for new stock issuance by Dish TV to the shareholders of Videocon d2h.

tags #Business #CCI #Dish TV #SEBI #Videocon Group #Zee Group

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.