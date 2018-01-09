Discovery signs Netflix for online distribution of new channel

Discovery Communications India today said it has signed up Netflix as the exclusive global over-the-top (OTT) platform partner for contents of its new channel, Discovery JEET that will go on air from February.

The company, known for its knowledge and lifestyle channels, will be foraying into the general entertainment channel (GEC) category in India with the launch of Discovery JEET.

"There is a lot of similarity between our philosophy and that of Netflix about offering differentiated content on digital platform and that was one of the reasons for partnering them," Discovery Communications India Senior Vice- President and General Manager- South Asia Karan Bajaj told PTI.

The second reason, he said, "is the global reach of Netflix, which will help us reach out to the maximum number of Indian diaspora for Discovery JEET".

The partnership with Netflix will ensure that Discovery JEET's content will be available to audiences in more than 190 countries world-wide, the company added.

Netflix communities globally will be able to watch each series after those are aired on the Discovery JEET channel in India, it said.

Discovery JEET will go on air starting February 12, 2018 with a distribution reach of over 100 million households, the company said.

The new channel will be be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Discovery has a portfolio of 12 channels in India, including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DSPORT, among others.