Nov 29, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Diplomatic options remain viable and open' on North Korea: Rex Tillerson

Tillerson called on the international community to take "additional measures" beyond existing sanctions to enhance maritime security, including the right to intercept vessels transporting goods to and from North Korea.

PTI

The United States believes that diplomacy is still an option in its dealings with North Korea "for now," after Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today.

Tillerson called on the international community to take "additional measures" beyond existing sanctions to enhance maritime security, including the right to intercept vessels transporting goods to and from North Korea.

"Diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now. The United States remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearization and to ending belligerent actions by North Korea," Tillerson said in a statement.

tags #Rex Tillerson #South Korea #United States #World News

