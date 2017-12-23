App
Dec 22, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 518-cr EPC orders from Ircon International

PTI
 
 
Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged two EPC road projects worth about Rs 518 crore from Ircon International Ltd.

"DBL has been awarded two new engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects valued at Rs 517.81 crore by Ircon International Ltd," the company said in a BSE filing.

The orders are for six-laning of Davanagere-Haveri section of NH-48 (Old NH-4) in Karnataka.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 3.95 per cent higher at Rs 965.60 apiece on BSE in the morning trade today.

