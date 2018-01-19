Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 360-crore road project from Ircon

Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 360.58 crore in Karnataka from Ircon International Ltd.

"The company has received letter of award from Ircon International for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road project in Karnataka," it said in a BSE filing.

The project is for six laning of Davanagere-Haveri sector of NH-48.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 947.65 apiece on BSE.