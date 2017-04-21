App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital India: Soon you will be able to purchase Wi-Fi data at a kirana store

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) has developed a ‘public data office’ (PDO) technology solution to deliver low-cost Wi-Fi solutions. The mass PDO solution is priced at Rs 50,000.

Digital India: Soon you will be able to purchase Wi-Fi data at a kirana store

Ever thought you could buy Wi-Fi data from your ‘kirana’ shop? Soon, that would be a possibility.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) has developed a ‘public data office’ (PDO) technology solution to deliver low-cost Wi-Fi solutions. The mass PDO solution is priced at Rs 50,000, says an Economic Times report.

C-DoT is a government-owned telecom research and development centre.

Small stores like local kirana shop – with help of PDO – will be able see Wi-Fi data through vouchers. These vouchers coukld be priced as low as Rs 10 also.

“The concept of PDO will enable even a thelawallah to sell low-cost Wi-Fi-based broadband services anywhere. Even a nearby kirana shop can resell data services for as low as Rs 10 or even less," C-DoT's executive director Vipin Tyagi told ET.

The vendor will get a tech solution pack including both software and hardware elements. It will include a Wi-Fi access point with e-KYC, one-time password authentication and a mechanism to manage service vouchers. A billing system will also accompany the package.

According to the report, the service will be available over a license-free ISM (industrial, scientific and medical) band.

For commercial production of the device, C-DoT plans to transfer the technology to nearly 20 manufacturing partners including Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL).

According to C-DoT, in semi-urban or rural areas, the technology will be available in 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHZ bands, which do not require any regulation for access.

Last month, the telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) had asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to modify the internet service provider (ISP) permit rule and make cheap Wi-Fi devices in line with the government’s Digital India move.

The TRAI had recommended ‘public data offer aggregators’ (PDOAs) for license-free public Wi-Fi services. These could work with small public data officer for penetration of Wi-Fi.

tags #C-DoT #Digital India #DoT #E-KYC #free wi-fi #India #News #Telecom #TRAI #Wi-Fi #wifi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.