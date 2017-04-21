Digital India: Soon you will be able to purchase Wi-Fi data at a kirana store

Ever thought you could buy Wi-Fi data from your ‘kirana’ shop? Soon, that would be a possibility.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) has developed a ‘public data office’ (PDO) technology solution to deliver low-cost Wi-Fi solutions. The mass PDO solution is priced at Rs 50,000, says an Economic Times report.

C-DoT is a government-owned telecom research and development centre.

Small stores like local kirana shop – with help of PDO – will be able see Wi-Fi data through vouchers. These vouchers coukld be priced as low as Rs 10 also.

“The concept of PDO will enable even a thelawallah to sell low-cost Wi-Fi-based broadband services anywhere. Even a nearby kirana shop can resell data services for as low as Rs 10 or even less," C-DoT's executive director Vipin Tyagi told ET.

The vendor will get a tech solution pack including both software and hardware elements. It will include a Wi-Fi access point with e-KYC, one-time password authentication and a mechanism to manage service vouchers. A billing system will also accompany the package.

According to the report, the service will be available over a license-free ISM (industrial, scientific and medical) band.

For commercial production of the device, C-DoT plans to transfer the technology to nearly 20 manufacturing partners including Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL).

According to C-DoT, in semi-urban or rural areas, the technology will be available in 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHZ bands, which do not require any regulation for access.

Last month, the telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) had asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to modify the internet service provider (ISP) permit rule and make cheap Wi-Fi devices in line with the government’s Digital India move.

The TRAI had recommended ‘public data offer aggregators’ (PDOAs) for license-free public Wi-Fi services. These could work with small public data officer for penetration of Wi-Fi.