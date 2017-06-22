Digital commerce market in India to grow 30 percent this year: Report

Moneycontrol News

The digital commerce market in India is expected to continue growing at 30 percent this year, to reach Rs 2,20,330 crore by December, according to the Digital Commerce report 2016.

The report, published by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and IMRB Kantar, found that the digital commerce market in India was worth Rs 168,891 crore by December 2016, and is expected to grow nearly 25 percent to Rs 1,18,598 crore by December this year.

The report also found that e-tailing grew 59 percent, with mobile phones and mobile accessories continuing to be the top contributor to the overall share of the business.

The apparel category also saw sharp growth, along with personal health care products and accessories. These two categories collectively accounted for 60 percent of the overall spend in e-tailing last year. The e-tail segment is expected to reach around Rs 94,964 crore by December this year.

The online travel industry continued to grow, with 56 percent share in digital commerce, while the online non-travel share rose to 44 percent.

The online travel market is expected to rise nearly 25 percent to reach Rs 1,18,598 crore by December.

Hotel booking revenues grew to Rs 8,320 crore in December 2016, from Rs 5,200 crore a year ago. Domestic air tickets booking was the highest contributor in this segment and grew 20 percent to Rs 38,160 crore in 2016.

The online utility services market also registered close to 20 percent growth between 2015 and 2016. It reached close to Rs 6,277 crore in overall online transactions by December last year. The segment is expected to reach Rs 7,532 crore this year.