Diesel scandal cant keep Volkswagen sales down

Volkswagen's sales just keep going up despite its scandal over cars that cheated on diesel emissions tests.
Dec 16, 2016, 07.20 PM | Source: PTI

Diesel scandal can't keep Volkswagen sales down

Volkswagen's sales just keep going up despite its scandal over cars that cheated on diesel emissions tests.

The German auto maker sold 7.9 per cent more cars in November compared to a year ago.

Volkswagen's core brand and its other makes including Audi, Skoda and SEAT sold 899,400 cars worldwide.

November sales were boosted by China, the company's biggest market.

And the company's sales are up 3.1 per cent for 11 months of 2016 to 9.38 million.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen has agreed to pay USD 15 billion to settle demands from US environmental authorities and customers over 475,000 cars with software that turned off diesel emission controls during normal driving.

A judge in San Francisco plans to hear today whether the company has reached a settlement over a further 80,000 cars.

(AP) .

