Did you make money in 2017? Here are top 4 lessons before you take your next bet for 2018

The year 2017 was a bumper year for the stock markets in India and globally. Such periods of all-around positive performance are both rewarding and confounding for investors.

The rewards are easy to list – wealth creation accelerates, new businesses and business models emerge and enhance learning, people are actually interested in what you do and so on.

The pitfalls, while harder to spot, are also right there - you do not know when the party will end, people forget that markets are cyclical and hence every idea has to be a multibagger.

Faced with these divergent states of mind, an investor must never forget that constant learning is paramount. Some lessons we learned in 2017 are as follows:

Was it me or was it the market?

The key takeaway in a trade is also the most difficult to spot in a roaring bull market. When the Nifty is up by nearly 30 percent and Reliance Industries is up 80 percent for the current year, can one really claim that it was his superior stock-picking skill and not a rising tide that did the trick?

We think not or not so easily, to add a little nuance. Investors must analyze what went right with their bets – business prospects, management change, and regulation to list few – or was it just the broader market sentiment.

We must be true to ourselves – was it really alpha or was it just (high) beta?

High can go higher:

Investors have been uncomfortable with valuations for a couple of years. This coupled with low earnings growth for the past 3-4 years (in the Indian context) presents a very real mystery.

But, the market has continued to rise in terms of valuations. We must be ready to re-calibrate our view periodically and adjust our positioning. The market does not reward dogmas.

Develop your personal style:

Point (2) may lead one to conclude that playing the momentum game is the way to go. We disagree. Investors must find what works for them over the long-term and what they are comfortable with.

If you want to play value, do it, but do it consistently. Be prepared to sit out times like 2017 and feel like an idiot. This is obviously harder said than done, but the only way to create long-term (think decades) wealth.

Spend less to invest more:

This may not be relevant to you (great going!) but we feel that we could have spent less on things and put more money to work. This is the perennial consume now compared to the later dilemma.

We would urge that you have some excess liquidity always, ready to be invested either in good ideas or event-linked opportunities. We will try to do the same.

The above lessons may appear bull-market focused, but they are applicable for all cycles. For e.g. the 2011-13 years taught us that low can go lower or negative market sentiment may keep the lids on returns from a fundamentally great investment.

We hope that you evaluate your investments using the pointers above and keep adding to your investment arsenal. Please do share your own learnings with us. Happy 2018.

