App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dholpur bypoll: BJP candidate Shobha Rani leading by 4,704

"The counting began this morning and the BJP candidate is leading by 4,704 votes after two rounds," the state election commission said.

Dholpur bypoll: BJP candidate Shobha Rani leading by 4,704

After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha was leading in the bypoll to Dholpur Assembly constituency by over 4,700 votes.

"The counting began this morning and the BJP candidate is leading by 4,704 votes after two rounds," the state election commission said.

The Congress candidate Banwari Lal Sharma was trailing in the initial trend.

The result of the bypoll will be announced today after counting of votes.

The by-election was necessitated following disqualification of BSP MLA B L Kushwaha in a murder case and the BJP surprised observers by pitting his wife Shobha Rani as its candidate against Congress veteran Banwari Lal Sharma.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said that the people of Dholpur voted for development and the party is going to win the seat.

tags #Banwari Lal Sharma #BJP #Congress #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.