Dhirubhai Ambani offered to help me when I went bankrupt, recalls Amitabh Bachchan

In the late 1990s when Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan went bankrupt, it was Dhirubhai Ambani who had offered to help him. Speaking at the Reliance Industries' annual event on Saturday, Bachchan recalled that Dhirubhai had sent Anil Ambani to help him financially emerge out of the crisis, which he had politely refused.

It was the late 90's when ABCL, the pet venture of the senior Bachchan had landed him into financial trouble. Lenders were knocking his doors, losses were mounting and his bank balance dropped to zero.

"The money which Dhirubhai was offering me could have help me come out of the crisis in a jiffy. However, I politely refused his offer and slowly by God's grace started to get work again which helped clear my debts," Bachchan said.

"Later, when I met him again at an event at his house, he called me and declared in front of his industrialist friends that 'this boy had fallen down but got up on his own. I respect him for that'. These words of his were much more valuable to me than any amount of wealth that he would have given," Bachchan added.

Addressing the gathering of nearly 80,000 plus people including a majority of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) employees at the 40th anniversary of the group, Bachchan said that the legacy left by Dhirubhai has touched millions of lives for the better.

Along with Bachchan, other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonu Nigam were present at the occasion.

While Bachchan spoke about the virtues and values of hard word and knowledge that Dhirubhai left behind, Shah Rukh Khan made an attempt to lighten the mood by playing games with the audience.

As the brand ambassador for Reliance Jio, Shah Rukh Khan also got senior Jio executives including Anish Shah to talk about the milestones that they have reached in terms of connectivity.

