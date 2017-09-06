DHFL launches new ad campaign on 'owning dream home'

Mortgage lender DHFL today launched new advertising campaign 'Aisa Desh Ho Mera' with the purpose of empowering people to own their dream home.

The campaign in association with DHFL's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan, DHFL said in a statement.

DHFL Joint Managing Director Harshil Mehta said, it envisions the social upliftment that owning a home can bring to the whole nation, through fulfilling the 'Housing for All' vision being driven by the government.