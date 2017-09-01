DHFL appoints Harshil Mehta as Jt MD and CEO

Housing finance company DHFL today elevated company's CEO Harshil Mehta as Joint Managing Director and CEO.

DHFL said in a statement that it has appointed Harshil Mehta, CEO, as Joint Managing Director and CEO with effect from tomorrow.

"This development is reflective of DHFL's commitment to continue the successful implementation of the Group's vision and ambitious growth strategies," the company said.

The appointment signifies the company's endeavour to develop a proficient executive team to accelerate organisation's growth, provide greater impetus to support the 'Housing for All' mission and remain focused on serving the LMI customer segment.

DHFL's Chairman and Managing Director Kapil Wadhawan said: "On behalf of all my colleagues on the DHFL Board, I welcome Harshil as a DHFL Board member as he brings a great combination of keen business acumen, a clear vision and strong leadership skills."

He expressed confidence that Harshil's presence on the board will significantly contribute to the company's ability to leverage new opportunities, anticipate future challenges and navigate through an increasingly competitive business environment.

DHFL posted a net profit growth of 29 percent to Rs 260 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Assets under Management (AUM) grew by 23 percent quarter-on-quarter, reaching Rs 88,236 crore from Rs 72,012 crore as on June 30, 2017.