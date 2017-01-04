Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares

In a BSE filing, the company said about 9,41,176 equity shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 850 per share.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 09.15 AM | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares

In a BSE filing, the company said about 9,41,176 equity shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 850 per share.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares

In a BSE filing, the company said about 9,41,176 equity shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 850 per share.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares
Agrochemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech today said its board has approved buyback of Rs 80 crore worth of equity shares.

In a BSE filing, the company said about 9,41,176 equity shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 850 per share.

The buyback price was finalised in the meeting of the buyback committee of the Board of Directors of the company today, it said.

The buyback size represents about 1.88 per cent of the total issues and paid-up equity capital of the company as on March 31, 2016.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures wide range of agro-chemicals and has technical tie-ups with American and Japanese companies.

Tags  Dhanuka Agritech

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.