Jan 04, 2017, 09.15 AM | Source: PTI
In a BSE filing, the company said about 9,41,176 equity shares will be bought back at a price of Rs 850 per share.
Dhanuka Agritech to buyback Rs 80 cr worth of shares
The buyback price was finalised in the meeting of the buyback committee of the Board of Directors of the company today, it said.
The buyback size represents about 1.88 per cent of the total issues and paid-up equity capital of the company as on March 31, 2016.
Dhanuka Agritech manufactures wide range of agro-chemicals and has technical tie-ups with American and Japanese companies.
